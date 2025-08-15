The Most Popular Politician In Panama - Ricardo Martinelli Continues To Hold Strong Ground In The Polls -
He is followed by former presidents Martín Torrijos, Laurentino Cortizo, and Juan Carlos Varela. “Now many understand how and why my beloved haters are seething with rage that, even though he's in political exile, or rather, politically exiled, I'm still the one with the highest political acceptance in all of Panama,” Martinelli explained. Additionally, the survey mentions politicians Ricardo Lombana, Juan Diego Vásquez, and José Isabel Blandón, who, according to the survey, did not enjoy much popularity, placing at the bottom of the list. Meanwhile, union leader Saúl Méndez came in last in the survey, with only 8% saying he was a positive person. Among the political parties, Realizando Metas is the one with which respondents identify most, at 14%, followed by the PRD at 10%.
According to a survey by Arca Media, former President Ricardo Martinelli enjoys a 97% popularity rating; furthermore, 54% of those surveyed said they perceive him as a positive person.
