Annual Press Conference Preliminary Results Fiscal Year 2024/2025
EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA regarding the preliminary results for the financial year 2024/2025 will take place in Dortmund today on 11:30 CET. The conference can be followed real-time via LIVE-Stream hosted at as well as at our IR website .
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
