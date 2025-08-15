EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

annual press conference – preliminary results fiscal year 2024/2025

15.08.2025 / 10:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA regarding the preliminary results for the financial year 2024/2025 will take place in Dortmund today on 11:30 CET. The conference can be followed real-time via LIVE-Stream hosted at as well as at our IR website .



Dortmund, August 15th, 2025



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

