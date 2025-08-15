Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Annual Press Conference Preliminary Results Fiscal Year 2024/2025


2025-08-15 02:05:44
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
annual press conference – preliminary results fiscal year 2024/2025
15.08.2025 / 10:05 CET/CEST
The annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA regarding the preliminary results for the financial year 2024/2025 will take place in Dortmund today on 11:30 CET. The conference can be followed real-time via LIVE-Stream hosted at as well as at our IR website .

Dortmund, August 15th, 2025

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH




