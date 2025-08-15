EQS-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms Figures for First Half-Year of 2025

Sales revenues reach EUR 653.1 million

EBITDA at EUR 40.1 million slightly below previous year Guidance for 2025 adapted Salzbergen, Germany, August 15, 2025 . H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (H&R KGaA for short; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) achieved consolidated operating earnings (EBITDA – consolidated earnings before income taxes, other financial income and expenses, depreciation, amortization, and impairment losses on intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment) of EUR 40.1 million at the end of the first half of 2025 (first half of 2024: EUR 41.1 million). EBIT amounted to EUR 10.9 million (first half of 2024: EUR 11.7 million). Consolidated earnings attributable to shareholders closed at EUR 0.3 million (first half of 2024: EUR 2.8 million). H&R KGaA thus generated earnings per share of EUR 0.01. Revenue declined in the first half of 2025, reaching EUR 653.1 million (first half of 2024: EUR 675.6 million). Overview of key figures: in EUR million HY1-2025 HY1-2024 Diff. abs. Sales revenues 653.1 675.6 -22.5 ChemPharm REFINING 405.9 417.0 -11.1 ChemPharm SALES 237.1 243.6 -6.5 PLASTICS 18.9 24.2 -5.3 Consolidation -8.7 -9.2 0.5 Operating earnings (EBITDA) 40.1 41.1 -1.0 ChemPharm REFINING 26.9 20.6 6.3 ChemPharm SALES 17.8 21.1 -3.3 PLASTICS -1.9 1.2 -3.1 Consolidation -2.7 -1.8 -0.9 EBIT 10.9 11.7 -0.8 EBT 4.9 5.3 -0.4 Consolidated income attributable to shareholders 0.3 2.8 -2.5 Consolidated income per share (in EUR) 0.01 0.07 -0.06 Cash flow from operating activities 24.6 5.5 19.1 Free Cash flow 5.1 -18.5 23.6 Q2-2025 Q2-2024 Diff. abs. Sales revenues 307.3 338.6 -31.3 ChemPharm REFINING 188.5 210.6 -22.1 ChemPharm SALES 113.4 120.7 -7.3 PLASTICS 9.2 11.9 -2.7 Consolidation -3.8 -4.6 0.8 Operating earnings (EBITDA) 17.8 19.8 -2.0 ChemPharm REFINING 13.0 10.1 2.9 ChemPharm SALES 8.1 10.1 -2.0 PLASTICS -1.5 0.8 -2.3 Consolidation -1.8 -1.2 -0.6 EBIT 3.1 4.9 -1.8 EBT 0.2 1.7 -1.5 Consolidated income attributable to shareholders -1.6 1.3 -2.9 Consolidated income per share (in EUR) -0.04 0.03 -0.07 Cash flow from operating activities 32.7 -5.9 38.6 Free Cash flow 22.8 -18.3 41.1 30/06/2025 31/12/2024 Diff. abs. Balance sheet total 972.0 1.014,8 -42.8 Equity 449.9 468.6 -18.7 Eequity ratio (in %. differences in percentage points) 46.3 46.2 0.1 As a result, we are currently on a course that makes an adjustment of the expected range to €77.0 million to €90.0 million seem reasonable. For detailed information on current and future business and earnings developments, the company refers to the half-year report as of June 30, 2025, published today, which is available for download at in the“Publications” section of H&R KGaA. Contact information: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen Tel.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390 e-mail: ... ; H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures crude-oil-based chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and produces high-precision plastic parts. Forward-looking statements and forecasts: This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

