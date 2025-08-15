H&R Gmbh & Co. Kgaa Confirms Figures For First Half-Year Of 2025
|
EQS-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Press Release
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms Figures for First Half-Year 2025
Salzbergen, Germany, August 15, 2025 . H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (H&R KGaA for short; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) achieved consolidated operating earnings (EBITDA – consolidated earnings before income taxes, other financial income and expenses, depreciation, amortization, and impairment losses on intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment) of EUR 40.1 million at the end of the first half of 2025 (first half of 2024: EUR 41.1 million). EBIT amounted to EUR 10.9 million (first half of 2024: EUR 11.7 million). Consolidated earnings attributable to shareholders closed at EUR 0.3 million (first half of 2024: EUR 2.8 million). H&R KGaA thus generated earnings per share of EUR 0.01. Revenue declined in the first half of 2025, reaching EUR 653.1 million (first half of 2024: EUR 675.6 million).
Overview of key figures:
As a result, we are currently on a course that makes an adjustment of the expected range to €77.0 million to €90.0 million seem reasonable.
For detailed information on current and future business and earnings developments, the company refers to the half-year report as of June 30, 2025, published today, which is available for download at in the“Publications” section of H&R KGaA.
Contact information:
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser
Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen
Tel.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390
e-mail: ... ;
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:
H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures crude-oil-based chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and produces high-precision plastic parts.
Forward-looking statements and forecasts:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
15.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment