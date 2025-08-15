EQS-News: DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit Reports Strong EBIT Growth in First Half of 2025

15.08.2025 / 12:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit Reports Strong EBIT Growth in First Half of 2025 Frankfurt am Main, August 15, 2025 – DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG (ISIN DE000A3DW408,“Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit”) today announced selected financial results for the first half of 2025. EBIT increased significantly year-over-year, rising from EUR 3.6 million to EUR 5.7 million. Net profit for the period amounted to EUR 3.5 million, compared to EUR 5.5 million in the first half of 2024. During the first six months, Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit achieved important milestones in its operational development. The impact investor further strengthened its portfolio with the acquisition of Save the Water Holding AG. Operating under the brand name“SOAPEYA,” the company has developed a water-free hand-cleaning solution that delivers full hygienic effectiveness. This innovation contributes meaningfully to improving healthcare in crisis-affected and drought-prone regions. Looking ahead to the second half of 2025, Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit plans to further expand its impact investment portfolio, with several investment processes already at an advanced stage. Ole Nixdorff, CEO of Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit, commented: “We delivered a strong operational performance in the first half of the year, as reflected in the sharp increase in our EBIT. The addition of Save the Water Holding to our portfolio underscores our commitment to supporting companies that generate a measurable positive impact on both society and the environment. Furthermore, our newly implemented, proprietary impact investment process has strengthened our position as a leading pure-play impact investor in the market.” The full half-year financial report will be available on Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit's website from August 18, 2025. About DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit

DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit invests in high-growth impact companies operating in future-oriented sectors such as artificial intelligence, mobility, circular economy, nutrition, healthcare, and energy, supporting them on their path to successful IPOs. The company is a leading advisor for IPOs and capital market transactions, connecting fast-growing ESG businesses with international institutional investors. Following a sustainable, capital-market-focused strategy, Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit offers its portfolio partners independent advice on all capital market instruments. Investor Relations und Media Relations edicto GmbH

