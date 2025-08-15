Curevac Announces Financial Results For The Second Quarter And First Half Of 2025 And Provides Business Updates
“By entering into a definitive purchase agreement with BioNTech, we intend to unite two highly complementary German companies that are well positioned to drive long-term shareholder value. Together, we believe we can deliver significant benefits to patients with mRNA-based immunotherapies and realize our full potential in a combined company,” said Dr. Alexander Zehnder, Chief Executive Officer of CureVac.“The proposed transaction will bring together some of Europe's best mRNA scientists and can create significant opportunities across our collective research, development and manufacturing platforms, while establishing the combined company as a global leader in mRNA-based medicines.”
Selected Business Updates
Protection of Intellectual Property Rights - Resolution of Patent Litigation with Pfizer/BioNTech
Oncology
Infectious Diseases
Cash Position
Cash and cash equivalents amounted to €392.7 million at the end of June 2025, decreasing from €481.7 million at the end of 2024. In the first half of 2025, cash used in operations was mainly allocated to ongoing research and development (R&D) activities to advance candidates in oncology precision immunotherapies and prophylactic vaccines and to further develop CureVac's mRNA technology. The cash outflow for the first half of 2025 decreased significantly compared to the first half of 2024 resulting from:
The company reaffirms its expected cash runway into 2028.
Revenues amounted to €1.2 million and €2.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, representing a decrease of €13.2 million and €24.7 million, or 91% and 92%, from €14.4 million and €26.8 million for the same period in 2024.
The decrease year-over-year was primarily driven by lower revenues from GSK following the restructuring of the partnership in July 2024 from a Collaboration into a Licensing Agreement as well as lower sales to CRISPR Therapeutics.
For the six months ending June 30, 2025, total revenues of €0.5 million and €1.6 million were recognized with GSK and CRISPR Therapeutics, respectively, compared to €17.6 million and €9.2 million in the prior year period.
Operating loss amounted to €61.7 million and €116.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, representing a decrease of €11.9 million and €30.4 million from €73.6 million and €146.9 million for the same period in 2024.
The decrease year-over-year is primary attributable to less revenue associated with the restructuring of the GSK Collaboration and to the implemented cost reductions initiated with the strategic restructuring in July 2024:
Net financial result for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, amounted to €1.7 million and €4.9 million, representing a decrease of €0.7 million and €0.9 million from €2.4 million and €5.8 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was mainly driven by higher foreign exchange losses.
Pre-tax loss was €60.0 million and €111.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to €71.2 million and €141.1 million in the same period of 2024.
CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC) is a pioneering multinational biotech company founded in 2000 to advance the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology for application in human medicine. In more than two decades of developing, optimizing, and manufacturing this versatile biological molecule for medical purposes, CureVac has introduced and refined key underlying technologies that were essential to the production of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19, and is currently laying the groundwork for application of mRNA in new therapeutic areas of major unmet need. CureVac is leveraging mRNA technology, combined with advanced omics and computational tools, to design and develop off-the-shelf and personalized precision immunotherapy candidates to treat cancer. It also develops programs in prophylactic vaccines and in treatments that enable the human body to produce its own therapeutic proteins. Headquartered in Tübingen, Germany, CureVac also operates sites in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the U.S. Further information can be found at .
This press release contains statements that constitute“forward looking statements” as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that express the opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections of CureVac N.V. and/or its wholly owned subsidiaries CureVac SE, CureVac Manufacturing GmbH, CureVac Inc., CureVac Swiss AG, CureVac Corporate Services GmbH, CureVac Belgium SA and CureVac Netherlands B.V. (the“company”) regarding future events or future results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. Examples include the settlement of all pending patent disputes in the United States between the company, Pfizer, and BioNTech relating to mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, the Company's expectations regarding the outcome of pending litigation in other global jurisdictions, the expected completion of the public exchange offer between BioNTech and the Company, the discussion of the potential efficacy of the company's vaccine and treatment candidates and the company's strategies, financing plans, cash runway expectations, the timing and impact of restructuring, growth opportunities and market growth. In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking statements by terminology such as“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“estimate,”“plan,”“seek,”“project,”“expect,”“may,”“will,”“would,”“could,”“potential,”“intend,” or“should,” the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the company. However, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of the company's performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances, including risks related to the proposed acquisition by BioNTech, negative worldwide economic conditions and ongoing instability and volatility in the worldwide financial markets, ability to obtain funding, ability to conduct current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing, expense and uncertainty of regulatory approval, reliance on third parties and collaboration partners, ability to commercialize products, ability to manufacture any products, ability to implement our pipeline strategy, possible changes in current and proposed legislation, regulations and governmental policies, pressures from increasing competition and consolidation in the company's industry, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business and results of operations, ability to manage growth, ability to implement, maintain and improve effective internal controls, reliance on key personnel, reliance on intellectual property protection, ability to provide for patient safety, fluctuations of operating results due to the effect of exchange rates, delays in litigation proceedings, the impact of adverse settlements or other judicial outcomes and other important factors discussed under the caption“Risk Factors” in the company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on April 11, 2025, as such factors may be updated form time to time in its other filings with the SEC. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of the company's control and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.
