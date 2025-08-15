403
Amazing Thailand Grand Privileges For Family Tourists This August To September 2025
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Nationwide Special Offers Celebrating the“Thai'd Up This Summer” Campaign BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 August 2025 - The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is delighted to introduce the "Amazing Grand Privilege in Amazing Summer Family Month" campaign, part of the Grand Privileges – 2 BY 4 Global Campaign under the vibrant "Thai'd Up This Summer" theme. Running throughout August and September 2025, this initiative presents exceptional travel benefits curated for international families and multigenerational tourists across Thailand.
The campaign unites leading partners across hospitality, retail, transport, and entertainment to deliver outstanding privileges, including:
from August 1, 2025, onwards.
TAT's initiative supports green season travel and encourages tourism dispersal to emerging cities.
Showcasing Thailand's cultural richness, exceptional service, and heartfelt hospitality, this campaign positions the country as a destination for families of all generations.
-
At Siam Piwat's leading department stores (Siam Center, Siam Discovery, and Siam Paragon):
Get a ONESIAM GLOBAL Visitor Card for tourist promotions of up to 80%.
Tourist Card for up to 5% discount at The Mall Group stores (Emporium, EmQuartier, Emsphere). Receive various discounts and convenient VAT refunds through the electronic VAT Refund system.
AVIS Car.
Get special rental start THB 750 per day (limited offer). Get promo code and book in advance via
-
Grab Thailand Travel Pass.
Access via 'GrabRewards, My Rewards' page on the Grab app.
Airport rides, GrabCar Premium, GrabFood and GrabMart.
-
Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit and Hyatt Regency Hua Hin Special offer for families.
-
HarborLand:
Purchase one adult and one child admission ticket and receive a complimentary gift.
