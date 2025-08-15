Tinygemsbreaks Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Receives Court Approval For Shareholder Claim Settlement

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) announced that on Aug. 13, 2025, the New York State County Supreme Court, Commercial Division, formally approved the Company's settlement of an outstanding legal claim involving certain shareholders, as previously disclosed on May 16, 2025.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) is a pioneer innovative marine company that offers premium boating experiences across both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) segments. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance electric powertrain systems and boats, and operates a multi-brand boat retail and service platform through its Nautical Ventures division. With a vertically integrated model that spans technology, retail, and service, Vision Marine delivers scalable, market-ready solutions that enhance the on-water experience for consumers and commercial operators.

