Investornewsbreaks Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Reports Q2 2025 Results, Targets Profitability In Early 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE), an emerging digital mortgage lender and SaaS platform, reported Q2 2025 funded loan volume of $52 million, up 31% from Q1. Revenue rose 27% to $1.7 million, excluding Bridgetown Spirits, which was divested in July to sharpen focus on the mortgage business. The company paid down $2.7 million of debt in the quarter and expects to be debt free, excluding its loan warehouse facility, by Nov. 1. GAAP net loss narrowed to $4.1 million from $6.9 million in Q1, while adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $2.8 million from $3.5 million. Beeline ended the quarter with $6.3 million in cash and $55 million in equity, reduced monthly recurring expenses by $0.3 million, and expects full realization of those savings in September. The company anticipates monthly operating profitability in January 2026 and plans an early October full-scale launch of its BeelineEQUITY product for fractional residential real estate equity sales, supported by a crypto-issuing partner.

About Beeline Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Holdings is a technology-forward mortgage and title platform designed to simplify home financing for a new generation of buyers. By combining AI, automation, and modern UX, Beeline offers faster, more accessible, and more transparent home loan experiences for real estate investors and primary homebuyers alike.

