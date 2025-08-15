403
Amir Congratulates Korean President
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung on the occasion of his country's National Liberation Day.
His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani also sent a similar cable of congratulations to President Lee Jae Myung on National Liberation Day and HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the Prime Minister of Korea Dr. Kim Min-seok.
