Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Soap Saver Kit (TRO-1394)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to use 100 percent of a bar of soap," said an inventor, from Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the SOAP SAVER. My design helps prevent the waste associated with soap slivers that are too small for practical use."

The invention provides an effective way to make use of the small pieces of soap that are frequently discarded after the bar is used. In doing so, it allows the entire bar of soap to be used. As a result, it reduces soap waste. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TRO-1394, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

