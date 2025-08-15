As NIL Deals Shake Up College Football, Sportsmo Brings Gamified Game-Day Micro-Giving To Fans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With Tennessee's NIL-triggered Adidas deal and the University of Kansas receiving a record-setting $300 million athletics gift spotlighting escalating stakes in college football, Sportsmo has launched-bringing game-day micro-donations directly into live college football action, giving fan communities a chance to support their favorite teams in real time and with collective impact. on game day

Dallas, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the college football world reacts to Tennessee's groundbreaking apparel deal with Adidas (complete with embedded NIL opportunities) and spending on athlete compensation continues to reshape the game, Sportsmo has emerged as a timely new tool for athletic departments and fans alike.

Launched in time for the new season beginning in two weeks, Sportsmo is the first app to turn live college football action into real-time, fan-funded support for their favorite teams. The app's debut comes on the heels of a landmark federal NIL ruling and amidst seeminly now daily news of how schools are racing to adapt to new challenges they face to remain competitive on and off the field.

“Sportsmo launched at the exact moment NIL strategy is evolving to large-scale, school-driven programs,” said Chaitan Fahnestock , founder and CEO of Sportsmo. “Now fans can be part of the financial playbook -- one micro-donation at a time -- rewarding big plays in real-time.”

Unlike traditional fundraising platforms, Sportsmo is built for speed, stats, and Saturdays. The app converts game-day hype into direct support for college athletic departments backed by secure payments and tax-deductible donations.

Using live in-app data powered by Stats Perform , Sportsmo lets fans:



Set pledges for key moments (e.g., every touchdown = $5)



Donate in real time during games as moments unfold



Create and join fan groups and track your collective impact



Boost friends' donations – and egg-on rivals



React to plays with GIFs and emojis during the game

View impact with live and post-game leaderboards and donation totals

Fans preload a secure wallet (minimum $10) and can give as little as $1 per play. Schools promoting the app can receive up to 87% of every donation, funneling fan passion directly into their athletic programs.

Why the Timing Matters

From schools reporting NIL earnings to coaches navigating revenue-sharing models ahead of the 2025 season, NIL economics are moving faster than ever. Tennessee's Adidas partnership signals a broader shift in how schools and brands structure NIL at scale.

Sportsmo gives universities a way to capture that momentum and gives fans a direct, interactive path to make an impact during the game-not just after the fact.

Sportsmo is available now for iOS and Android.

