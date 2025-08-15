Al Shaqab Racing's Al Wakrah Dominates Premio UAE President Cup At San Sebastián

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Wakrah (Tm Fred Texas) added another Group victory to her impressive record with a commanding performance in the Gr.3 (PA) Premio UAE President Cup at San Sebastián, the ninth leg of the Championship, on Friday, 15th August, evening.

The 7-year-old mare, trained by Jean De Mieulle, ridden by Olivier d'Andigné, and owned by Al Shaqab Racing, was coming off a fine second-place finish in a Gr.2 (PA) in Germany. This success marks her fourth Group (PA) win.

Settled in midfield and racing a touch keenly in the early stages, Al Wakrah travelled comfortably on the inside rail in a race led by Al Zwair (Tm Fred Texas). She maintained her position until the home straight, where she was switched to the outside, cruising and closing rapidly on the leaders.

Quickly taking command, she went clear without being extended to score by two and three-quarter lengths. Lino (Af Albahar) claimed second, while Extra Time (Valiant Boy) finished third.

Bred by Al Shaqab Racing, Al Wakrah is out of Majida (Majd Al Arab), runner-up in a Listed (PA) race over 1400m at five. She is a half-sister to Ghadah (Azadi), a Gr.1 (PA) winner over 2000m at four and winner of a Gr.3 (PA) over the same distance at the same age, and to Subahiyah (Mahabb), third in a Gr.1 (PA) over 2000m at three.