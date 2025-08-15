Slightly Cloudy, But Relatively Humid Weather Tonight
Doha, Qatar: Weather, inshore, until 6 am on Saturday will be relatively humid with some clouds and hazy later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be relatively humid and haze with some clouds, the report added.
Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly at a speed of 5 to 15 knots, becomes variable less than 5 knots later.Read Also
-
Things to do this weekend in Qatar (August 14-16, 2025)
Hot, humid weather conditions to prevail this weekend in Qatar
Offshore, it will be northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 7 to 17 knots gusting to 21 knots at eastern area.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, while offshore will be 2 to 4 feet surging to 6 feet at eastern area.
Visibility inshore will be 4 to 9 kilometers. Offshore will also be 4 to 9 kilometers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment