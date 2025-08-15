Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Slightly Cloudy, But Relatively Humid Weather Tonight

2025-08-15 02:00:33
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather, inshore, until 6 am on Saturday will be relatively humid with some clouds and hazy later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be relatively humid and haze with some clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly at a speed of 5 to 15 knots, becomes variable less than 5 knots later.

Offshore, it will be northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 7 to 17 knots gusting to 21 knots at eastern area.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, while offshore will be 2 to 4 feet surging to 6 feet at eastern area.

Visibility inshore will be 4 to 9 kilometers. Offshore will also be 4 to 9 kilometers.

