Air Force Band Enthrals Guwahati With Patriotic Music On Independence Day

Guwahati, Aug 15 (IANS) The historic War Memorial at Digholi Pukhuri in Guwahati resonated with stirring notes of patriotism on Friday evening as the Indian Air Force's No. 7 Band delivered a spellbinding public performance to mark the 79th Independence Day.

Organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence and Air Headquarters, the event drew hundreds of spectators, including local residents, defence personnel, students, and dignitaries.

The performance began at 5.30 p.m. and lasted 75 minutes, holding the audience in rapt attention.

The 25-member band, based at Air Force Station Borjhar, presented a repertoire of 16 patriotic tunes and songs, blending traditional martial music with popular anthems.

Each piece evoked emotions of pride and reverence, serving as a tribute to India's fallen heroes and a celebration of the nation's progress.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the venue featured creatively designed selfie points and thematic exhibits highlighting India's recent achievements.

Informational displays showcased milestones such as Operation Sindoor, the Chandrayaan Mission, Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Fit India Movement, and the UDAN regional connectivity scheme.

These visual elements provided visitors with an engaging backdrop, merging cultural celebration with educational awareness.

For many attendees, the event offered a rare chance to interact closely with members of the Armed Forces in a relaxed, community setting.

“It was not just music-it was an emotional journey. You could feel the pride in every note,” said Ananya Sharma, a college student present at the programme.

Officials described the initiative as part of the Indian Air Force's broader effort to strengthen bonds with citizens through cultural outreach.

“This performance is our way of celebrating Independence Day with the people, honouring the sacrifices of our soldiers, and reinforcing the values that unite us,” said a senior official in a statement.

As the final strains of the evening faded, the audience rose to give the performers a standing ovation, marking the end of a memorable Independence Day celebration in the heart of Guwahati. The Indian Air Force expressed gratitude to the people of the city for their enthusiastic participation, calling the event a“shared tribute to freedom, unity, and national pride.”