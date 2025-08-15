IEA Marks Anniversary, Seeks Balanced Global Ties

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): On the fourth anniversary of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's (IEA) return to power, officials said the country poses no threat to others and will not allow anyone to threaten it, stressing a policy of balanced and mutually respectful relations with all nations.

The IEA regained power on August 15, 2021; this day is marked annually in the capital and provinces.

Today (Friday), on this occasion, a gathering was held in the Loya Jirga tent in Kabul.

Speaking at the event, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi highlighted the Islamic Emirate's achievements over the past four years.

He cited the general amnesty, implementation of Islamic Sharia, establishment of full security and a central government, creation of a unified military force, elimination of“islands of power,” counter-narcotics efforts, financing the budget from domestic revenues, maintaining the stability of the Afghani currency, and the implementation of various infrastructure projects as among the IEA's major accomplishments.

Muttaqi said that with the IEA's rise to power, oppression and injustices were ended, and through great sacrifice, the Afghan people secured Afghanistan's independence-where Islamic Sharia is now fully enforced.

He reiterated that the IEA has no enmity with any country and seeks relations built on mutual respect and balanced policy.

He stressed that the IEA aims for engagement, trust, and cooperation with the world, rather than disputes and confrontation.

Minister of Interior Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani, also addressing the gathering, called on Afghans living abroad to return home and live with dignity.

“Some people, for their own personal interests, accuse Afghanistan of being a center for international terrorists and claim such threats still exist. We remain committed to the Doha Agreement. If anyone has a problem with the current system, our door is open to them, but they should resolve their personal issues themselves,” Haqqani said.

He added that a complete Islamic system is now in place in the country and that no one will be held accountable for past actions. Independence, he noted, is a great blessing understood only by those who have endured hardship-“It is not just about raising a flag.”

Haqqani said:“We will celebrate independence in a way that disappoints no one, and we must avoid arrogance. Through understanding, we seek diplomatic relations with all countries, and as promised in Doha, we are neither a threat to anyone nor will we allow anyone to threaten us. We tell all foreign opponents that we have been tested, and we will not allow anyone to disrupt the country's security.”

He also urged all Muslims to unite in support of the people of Gaza.

Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi told the gathering that in the past three years, more than three million Afghan refugees have been expelled from neighboring, regional, and European countries and have returned to Afghanistan.

He added that around 35 townships have been built in 25 provinces to accommodate the returnees.

According to Hanafi, over the last three years, more than three million Afghans have returned to the country following expulsions from abroad.

