Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Clothing Hanger (TRO-1369)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved hanger crafted from premium materials and ergonomically designed to uphold robust integrity," said an inventor, from La Salette, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the PRESTIGE HANGER. My hanger design exudes sophistication. It also caters to on-the-go individuals and those seeking a product to accentuate their professional attire with a touch of elegance."
The invention provides an improved design for a clothing hanger. In doing so, it offers a sophisticated and elegant appearance. As a result, it helps maintain the integrity of professional attire. The invention features an ergonomic and elegant design that is easy to use so it is ideal for white collar workers, households, etc. Additionally, it may be employed within a home, while traveling, or on-the-go.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TRO-1369, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment