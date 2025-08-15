Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Clothing Hanger (TRO-1369)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved hanger crafted from premium materials and ergonomically designed to uphold robust integrity," said an inventor, from La Salette, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the PRESTIGE HANGER. My hanger design exudes sophistication. It also caters to on-the-go individuals and those seeking a product to accentuate their professional attire with a touch of elegance."

The invention provides an improved design for a clothing hanger. In doing so, it offers a sophisticated and elegant appearance. As a result, it helps maintain the integrity of professional attire. The invention features an ergonomic and elegant design that is easy to use so it is ideal for white collar workers, households, etc. Additionally, it may be employed within a home, while traveling, or on-the-go.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TRO-1369, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

