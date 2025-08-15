Field Of Screams Maryland Announces 2026 Relaunch Plans

OLNEY, Md., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Field of Screams Maryland, one of the nation's most acclaimed and terrifying haunted attractions in the country, located in Olney, Maryland, announced today that it will begin work on a comprehensive transformation of their existing attraction that requires the closure of Field of Screams Maryland for the 2025 season. This one-season break will allow for a long awaited and all-new, fully reimagined haunt experience set to debut in September 2026.

The award-winning creative team behind Field of Screams Maryland will embark on a complete overhaul of the attraction's hour-long Super Screams Trail, a one-of-a-kind walk through the creepy woods, plus their flagship high-tech haunted house and over 50 pulse-pounding attractions.

"For 23 years, Field of Screams Maryland has thrived thanks to our incredible staff and scare actors, our valued community partners-especially the Olney Boys & Girls Club-and, most importantly, our loyal fans who have helped make us the nation's top haunt," said John Dixon, FOSMD Director of Operations. "Now, we're granting our creative team a long sought after request to pause the event for a season so they can lay the foundation and build a haunt experience that's second to none. Field of Screams Maryland 2026 will include the most cutting-edge scares and unforgettable frights for years to come."

Field of Screams Maryland has been the single largest fundraiser for the Olney Boy's and Girl's Club for 23 years, helping ensure that children have a financially accessible and safe place to play sports, gain access to inspiring role models, and enjoy safe activities with friends and family.

"Field of Screams Maryland is a vital fundraiser for our children, making a difference in the lives of tens of thousands of children and families over the past two decades," said Brad Scott, Executive & Athletic Director, Olney Boys & Girls Club. "We're excited for the new renovation plans and grand re-opening in the Fall of 2026 and look forward to the continued success of a family tradition and critical community fundraiser."

About Field of Screams Maryland

Field of Screams Maryland was ranked the #1 Best Haunted Attraction in the country by USA Today, #1 by the Washington Post and #1 by the Baltimore Sun. It is known as being safe and one of the nation's top haunted attractions, drawing families and thrill-seekers for more than 20 years. Located in Olney, Maryland, the immersive event features a haunted trail, terrifying sets, and professional scare actors who deliver a Hollywood-level fright experience each Halloween season. Proceeds from Field of Screams Maryland benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Olney, Maryland. Follow Field of Screams Maryland on Facebook and Instagram @fieldofscreamsmaryland .

Media Contact:

Kim Rion

773-844-1458; [email protected]

SOURCE Field of Screams Maryland

