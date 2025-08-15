Announcing The Karma Gyesera, A Potent Performance Grande Coupé Packing Razor-Sharp Design, Luxurious Refinement And Low-Volume Exclusivity For Drivers Seeking To Jettison The Ordinary

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Gyesera is the successor to the Karma Revero, which over a decade ago pioneered the plug-in luxury hybrid segment – thus laying the groundwork for the countless manufacturers that followed. Utilizing an evolution of the company's all-aluminum space-frame architecture, Gyesera adopts a new, weight-saving body comprised exclusively of aluminum and carbon reinforced composites, and introduces a reimagined interior aesthetic and functionality that lays the path for Karma's future.

First shown in March 2024, Gyesera has served as the test-bed for phase one of Karma's new Intelligent Product Development System (IPDS), made possible by utilizing "digital twin" concepts and design methodology adapted from the tech industry. The approach combines conventional automobile development with a cloud-integrated virtual development which is correlated to real world-product usage. "The goal is to blend the best approaches of the established automotive industry with the innovation of the tech sector to make our products better, our cycle times shorter, our products more robust, and our business healthier," says Marques McCammon, President & Chief Executive, Karma Automotive. "We are not just aiming to make new kinds of products, we are aiming to make a new kind of product company."

Gyesera will be priced from approximately $165,000USD, with production beginning in Q4/2025. Next year, Gyesera will be joined by its stablemate, the Karma Amaris GT Coupé, which will be priced from approximately $200,000USD. Gyesera features the latest evolution of Karma Automotive's Hybrid EREV powertrain, delivering 566 horsepower and 546 lb/ft torque, accelerating Gyesera from 0-60mph in 4.0 seconds, half a second quicker than Revero.

"Faster, lighter, and more technologically advanced than its predecessor, Gyesera draws upon the revolutionary spirit of the Revero while creating an entirely new identity unlike anything else on the market today," says McCammon. "Gyesera is the first page in the new chapter of Karma vehicles, and together with the upcoming Amaris GT Coupé, will exemplify how Karma's vision for modern luxury connects next-generation high-powertrains and chassis systems with software technologies to create pure and emotional driving experiences."

A clean and striking expression of modern design, Gyesera is a low-slung, 4-place Grande Coupé which makes its high-performance characteristics abundantly clear. Gyesera, which is specified for Monterey Car Week in Newport Grey Mist, is constructed with aluminum and extensive use of lightweight carbon reinforced composites on the hood, decklid, rockers, diffusers, fenders and roof. Its low nose, purposeful front splitter and radiator opening create a wide, commanding stance. Karma-specific Pirelli tires (265/40 Rear, 245/40 Front) wrap all-new, lightweight forged billet aluminum 22" wheels, creating a substantial presence while minimizing un-sprung weight and rolling resistance to maximize long-distance cruising. Piano black rocker inserts track up into the front fenders to create the new Karma signature "Backslash" – one of a number of design features exclusive to new Karma vehicles' brand aesthetic – which frames the "Gyesera" model designation. Karma's signature "Target Acquisition" exterior lighting, first seen on the Karma Kaveya super-coupé, makes its production debut on the hood, lower fascia, and daytime running lights: Gyesera's establishing view is unmistakably Karma. The distinctive "Comet Line" plan view graphic, inspired by a comet as it blazes across the evening sky, is rendered in the arc of the hood vent; this vent increases cold airflow to the Gyesera's engine for enhanced performance while also heightening aural theater under sporty driving conditions. At the rear, the full-width piano black diffuser completes Gyesera's grounded, athletic stance.

Stepping inside Gyesera's cabin, which is specified in all-new "Moondust" leather with "Atmosphere Blue" accents, Karma's design renaissance is fully revealed. In concert with the exterior design, clean, simple forms span the width of the cabin from door to door, incorporating slimline metal trim hiding the heating and ventilation (HVAC) mechanicals for a seamless resolve. Technology abounds, powered by an all-new Qualcomm 8155-based Cockpit Information Controller (CIC) platform and Human-Machine Interface (HMI) featuring "Target Acquisition" graphics which deliver an immersive driver-centric experience, and adapt to reflect the chosen performance character of the vehicle relative to the selected driving mode. Gyesera's ultra high-definition digital cluster and CIC reject the trend of ubiquitous infotainment screens in favor of a discreet and driver-centric approach that treats the digital displays as an accessory to the cabin aesthetic rather than the focus. The screens have been redesigned to deliver more intuitive functionality, including a new approach to HVAC adjustability with cascading-style menus, and added convenience features like Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto.

Expanded Over The Air (OTA) capabilities offer an array of downloadable content and services including Tune, a proprietary audio equalization package by luxury audio brand Master & Dynamic. Karma Cloud Data Management now integrates machine-learning AI, enabling Gyesera's class-leading OTA capabilities to include Anticipatory Service Diagnostics to help keep the driver one step ahead of any vehicle service or maintenance need.

Aesthetically, the center screen waterfalls from the instrument panel to the piano black center console. Here the backlit "Start" button has become the focus, with piano black window switches which seem to disappear in the console for an uncluttered look. The key fob is suspended in its housing like a jewel. A wireless device charger is hidden inside the armrest, with USB-C connections provided both front and rear. The center console extends to the rear of the cabin, with armrests visually floating above the panel. The rear compartment is made more inviting due to new, lightweight front seats, which increase legroom for rear seat passengers by 15%.

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive is America's only full-line ultra-luxury vehicle manufacturer, and a pioneer of Hybrid EREV (Extended-Range Electric) vehicles which it manufactures at its Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) in Moreno Valley, CA. Its Executive, Product Development, and Design headquarters are located in nearby Irvine, CA. The Karma portfolio embodies California's spirit of innovation and entrepreneurial boldness, reflected by the signature Comet Line which is the central hallmark of Karma's new design language. Sales of the 3rd Generation Karma Revero sport sedan, the world's first luxury Hybrid EREV plug-in hybrid, are now underway in the USA and EU, offering luxury balanced with conscientiousness delivered without compromise. Sales of Revero's ultra-exclusive, performance-tuned stablemate, Karma Invictus, are also now underway, to be followed by the Gyesera Hybrid EREV four-seater in Q4/2025, and the Amaris Hybrid EREV coupe in Q4/2026. The Karma Kaveya super-coupe, with over 1,000HP and butterfly-doors, will arrive in 2027, and the Karma Ivara GT-UV will arrive in 2028: both will incorporate SDVA (Software-Defined Vehicle Architecture) developed with the world's leading technology companies. Further, Karma Automotive will provide Tier 1's and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with business-to-business SDVA solutions, as it does today with Karma Connect, its proprietary Vehicle Data Management and Over-the-Air services platform, which presently provides services to the world's second largest OEM. Karma Automotive's dealer network spans North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East. ( )

Media Contact:

Joe Richardson, (917) 716-6617

[email protected]

SOURCE Karma Automotive