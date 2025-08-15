The Right Fit: Footwear Brand FCTRY Lab Selects Barrett Distribution Centers For D2C Fulfillment

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Co-founded by industry veterans Omar Bailey and Abhi Som ,through bold design, rapid innovation, and performance-driven engineering. Known for game-changing releases like the- A bold streetwear collaboration with rapper NLE Chopp and the- A rugged yet refined boo that repurposes a classic silhouette with motorcycle-inspired detailing - worn by Seth Rollins in WWE, FCTRY LAb continues to push the boundaries of modern design.

"Barrett checked every box, from their proximity to our HQ and deep footwear experience to their ability to meet fast-paced scaling needs and high order volumes. With the lease ending at our current facility, FCTRY LAb turned to Barrett for a quick and flexible solution, and they delivered," said Ravi Bhaskaran , chief operating officer at FCTRY LAb. "Partnering with Barrett sets us up for success as we enter this next growth phase."

In addition to its commercial success, FCTRY LAb has demonstrated elite performance capabilities. Co-founder Omar Bailey , known for designing footwear for MLB and NBA legends, developed custom cleats for Super Bowl champion Jalen Ramsey , which ranked in the top five by the NFL's official testing lab. The brand is also crafting footwear for San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams , international cricketers, and pro tennis athletes.

Recent standout models include the Knight RNR a sleek foam slip–on recovery sneake , the MOCC for Men and MOCC for Women , a slip-on silhouette fusing moccasin comfort with future tech , and the RUFL Boots , designed to deliver utility and swagger in one powerful statement - as seen on New York Fashion Week.

"We're thrilled to bring FCTRY LAb into the Barrett family," said Harrison Smith , director of 3PL pricing. "Led by a visionary team, there's no doubt FCTRY LAb is poised for remarkable growth. We can't wait to be a part of the game-changing future they're building - and to provide the fulfillment and transportation support that helps them get there faster."

Barrett's scalable infrastructure and proven apparel fulfillment expertise make it the right long-term partner as FCTRY LAb continues to grow and disrupt the footwear industry. Operations were launched at Barrett's Montebello, California, facility .

About Barrett Distribution Centers

Since 1941, Barrett has provided customized third-party logistics (3PL), direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, managed transportation solutions and retail compliance for clients across all industries, with a focus on apparel & footwear, health & beauty, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and education. Barrett continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, known for superior execution, customer engagement and direct access to senior leadership decision makers. As a member of Inc's fastest growing companies list 15+ times, Barrett is big enough to do the job and still small enough to deeply care about your business. Brands interested in a new 3PL partnership may contact Barrett directly here .

About FCTRY LAb

FCTRY LAb is a Black led high-tech footwear innovation facility and brand based in Los Angeles. Co-Founded by Omar Bailey and Abhi Som, FCTRY LAb's mission is to help creators and brands of all sizes to develop and commercialize footwear while giving them significantly larger ownership than traditional endorsement models. The innovation lab is a bridge between product creation and manufacturing to full commercialization and fulfillment.

