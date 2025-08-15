Seven New Toll Brothers Model Homes Open At The Station In Sunnyvale, California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Model grand opening event on Saturday, Aug. 16 showcases exclusive community with access to premier Silicon Valley amenities

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of seven model homes at The Station , a master-planned new home community in Sunnyvale, California. The Station features luxury townhomes and two condominium buildings located nearby major tech employers, with easy access to Caltrain, freeways, the airport, shopping and dining. The public is invited to attend the model grand opening event held on Saturday, August 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the community located at 306 Tea Tree Terrace Unit 3 in Sunnyvale.

“We are excited to unveil our seven stunning new model homes at The Station, showcasing the innovative architecture and superior finishes that Toll Brothers is known for,” said Alli Sweeney, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California.









The Station is a new community offering two collections of townhome and condominium luxury homes in the heart of Silicon Valley: Vantage at The Station and Terraces at The Station . Homes offer 962 to 2,387+ square feet with up to 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Toll Brothers homes in The Station are priced from the upper $900,000s.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Move-in ready and quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home later this summer or fall.

The Station features a clubhouse perfect for gatherings, with a courtyard, children's playground, dog park, dynamic walking paths that allow for easy access throughout the community, and expansive grassy lawns. The condominium buildings include a pool, club room, a coworking mezzanine, entertainment lounge, dog wash, and fitness center. Children have the opportunity to attend the highly ranked Ellis Elementary, Sunnyvale Middle School, and Fremont High School, as well as local, highly sought-after private schools.









For more information on The Station, or to request an appointment to learn more about the community and tour the new model homes, call (844) 790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. , a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)