Local Auction Professional Jennifer Gableman Elected Treasurer Of The National Auction Association

- Jennifer GablemanPLEASANT VALLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc . (AAR) is proud to announce that owner Jennifer Gableman has been elected Treasurer of the National Auction Association (NAA), the leading professional organization dedicated to promoting the auction method of marketing and supporting auction professionals nationwide.Gableman was chosen for this prestigious leadership role by her peers during the NAA Conference & Show, held in July in Schaumburg, Illinois. The annual event draws hundreds of auctioneers, industry partners, and experts for education, networking, and recognition of excellence in the profession.As Treasurer, Gableman will oversee the association's financial stewardship, contribute to strategic planning, and help advance NAA's mission of empowering auction professionals through advocacy, education, and community.“I am deeply honored to serve the members of the NAA in this capacity,” Gableman said.“The auction industry is built on trust, transparency, and innovation, and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and success.”Jennifer and her husband, Philip Gableman, purchased Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc. in 2020 from her aunt and uncle, continuing the family legacy. Based in the Hudson Valley, AAR is an online-only auction company serving clients locally and beyond. The company hosts auctions ending nightly, featuring real estate, vehicles, heavy equipment, collections, and more. AAR works with private individuals, estates, and municipalities to deliver professional, transparent, and efficient auction services.With years of industry experience, Gableman has built a reputation for professionalism, integrity, and dedication to clients and the auction profession. Her election reflects both her expertise and the high regard in which she is held by fellow auction professionals nationwide.For more information about the National Auction Association, visit .For more about Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc., visit .

