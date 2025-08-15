Tattoo Artist Dillon Forte Returns To NYC For Guest Residency At Monolith Studio

Dillon Forte

Dillon Forte promo image for guest residency at Monolith Studio

Dillon Forte tattooing

The renowned tattoo artist brings his own brand of Sacred Geometry art to the East Coast based MNLTH for one week in late August

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tattoo artist and entrepreneur Dillon Forte , recognized internationally for his contemporary Sacred Geometry designs, has announced a weeklong NYC residency at Monolith (MNLTH) Studio in Brooklyn. Forte will be working in-studio at MNLTH daily from August 19–24. Available by appointment only, his appearance in New York offers local clients the rare opportunity to get work done without traveling to his Austin studio.

This guest residency is the latest in a series of exciting appearances, which have recently included Bang Bang Tattoo in New York and Emaki Art Collective in San Diego. Monolith Studio, co-founded by renowned artists Okan Uckun and Oscar Akermo, features some of the finest resident and guest artists in the world. Each artist at Monolith has their own specialty, with many known for fine line and geometric tattoo work.

Forte has a worldwide reputation not only for his tattoo artistry but also for his diverse creative ventures, including his new custom tattoo machine and the all-new Sacred Geometry Drawing App for iPadOS. His artistic pursuits span photography, painting, and technology, and he is also the founder of Forte Tattoo Tech-a line of biodegradable tattoo supplies reflecting his ongoing commitment to sustainability in the industry.

Viewing the body as a holistic canvas, Forte creates harmonious designs that flow seamlessly with the skin. His work has attracted clients from across the globe, including high-profile names such as Usher, Chris Hemsworth, Kat Von D, Kehlani, and members of Imagine Dragons. Clients working with Forte can expect a highly personalized experience, with appointments available by reservation only.

To stay updated on Dillon Forte's work or to book a session, visit his official website at

Dillon Forte on Instagram -

About Dillon Forte:

World-renowned artist Dillon Forte is known for his contemporary style of tattooing using sacred geometry. Forte believes in viewing the body as a whole, creating harmonious designs to flow seamlessly with the skin. Since opening his first tattoo studio over a decade ago, Forte has developed an incredible online following and a high-profile, international client base. He lives in Wimberley and is currently tattooing with his Forte Studio team in downtown ATX.

His other notable ventures include photography, painting, fashion/tech design, murals, gallery exhibitions, apps, and his product line, Forte Tattoo Tech, a line of biodegradable tattoo supplies.

Forte has been featured extensively in the media, including spots by Entertainment Tonight, TMZ, Inked Magazine, and Men's Health, and has worked with high-profile clients, including Usher, Chris Hemsworth, Kat Von D, Kehlani, and members of the group Imagine Dragons. He has also had media buzz from his international travels, convention appearances, and tattooing at unique locations, including Mount Everest, Alaska, and even tattooing himself inside an Egyptian pyramid.

Bob Bradley

Bradley PR and Marketing

...

