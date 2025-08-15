Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Gutter Cleaning Device (TRO-1364)


2025-08-15 01:31:12
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to ease the task of removing leaves and debris from gutters," said an inventor, from North York, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the E Z GUTTER. My design would serve as a safer and easier alternative to traditional methods of cleaning gutters."

The invention provides an improved way to clean a gutter. In doing so, it enables the user to easily suck and collect debris. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also helps prevent flooding and household damage associated with clogged gutters. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for homeowners, professional gutter cleaners, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TRO-1364, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN15082025003732001241ID1109934204

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search