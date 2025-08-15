Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Gutter Cleaning Device (TRO-1364)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to ease the task of removing leaves and debris from gutters," said an inventor, from North York, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the E Z GUTTER. My design would serve as a safer and easier alternative to traditional methods of cleaning gutters."
The invention provides an improved way to clean a gutter. In doing so, it enables the user to easily suck and collect debris. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also helps prevent flooding and household damage associated with clogged gutters. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for homeowners, professional gutter cleaners, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TRO-1364, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
