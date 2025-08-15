Ashley For The Arts Wraps Up Another Spectacular Weekend Of Music, Art And Community Impact

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're deeply thankful for our amazing fans, dedicated volunteers, generous sponsors and the wonderful community that made this year's festival one to remember," said Cole Bawek, Event Director. "Despite the challenging weather, the entire weekend was filled with incredible energy and unwavering support from everyone. This truly is a one-of-a-kind event that exemplifies our mission of bringing together art, music and people in the most meaningful way."

The festival opened Thursday evening with performances by Crosstown Drive, Bryce Hedtke, Tony Orlando, RED A Taylor Swift Tribute, and Arch Allies, concluding with a spectacular fireworks display. A special dedication ceremony was held for the latest addition to Soldiers Walk, a monument honoring Nurse Ruby Bradley. The annual Pursuit of a Cure Glow Run drew over 330 participants dressed in head-to-toe neon, illuminating the route before celebrating at the finish line with a neon foam party. Proceeds from the Glow Run, luminaria sales, and charity raffle support medical research advancement and help offset medical-related costs for families facing medical emergencies.

Despite a weather delay on Saturday morning, the weekend drew in fans eager to experience all the festivities. Memorial Park Drive featured over 90 art and craft vendors who displayed, sold, and demonstrated their unique skills and artwork. The walkway showcased the "Ashley Zone," highlighting Ashley Furniture's corporate social responsibility initiatives including Heartworks, Wreaths Across America, and education partners including local middle and high school robotics teams. The interactive "How It's Made" section allowed guests to design their own Ashley products while also providing a fully furnished lounge area.

Weekend offerings also included diverse entertainment from street performers, aerialists, tight rope walking, grilling demonstrations by the McLemore Boys, line dancing lessons, Painting in the Park, local school performances, and three side stages featuring music and entertainment. Families enjoyed numerous activities included in the affordable admission price, such as an inflatable air park, interactive art, petting zoo, STEM education activities, mini golf, BINGO, lawn games, and more.

The multi-genre Main Stage lineup featured renowned artists including Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Third Eye Blind, ZZ Top, Daughtry, Chris Janson, Neon Trees, and The Castellows. The festival concluded memorably with Darius Rucker performing his certified diamond record "Wagon Wheel" under a star-filled sky.

Ashley for the Arts would like to thank all the fans for joining in on festival fun and for supporting the cause, helping to raise funds for area organizations. Ashley Furniture Industries, Ashley for the Arts' host sponsor, along with numerous community and corporate sponsors made this event possible, providing affordable access to music and arts for the entire weekend. With the help of volunteers who filled over 3,500 shifts, Ashley for the Arts was able to put on the one-of-a-kind, non-profit event. Thank you to all who dedicated their time to the event and to all emergency service and security personnel for their assistance.

Save the date for 2026, August 6, 7 and 8 in Arcadia, Wisconsin. For more information on Ashley for the Arts, visit .

View the Ashley for the Arts recap video .

Ashley for the Arts is a nonprofit initiative that provides the entire family with world class entertainment, art, exercise and family fun for a remarkably low cost. The organization is one of Wisconsin's largest charity events, donating over $5 Million since its inception to more than 70 non-profit organizations, including participating schools, children's charities, and medical research. This music and arts festival was conceptualized and established by Ashley Furniture Industries in 2009 and takes place in Arcadia, Wisconsin's Memorial Park.

