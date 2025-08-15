AGCO Orders Immediate Suspension Of Longtooth Beverage Company Liquor Licences After Owner Charged With Trafficking Cocaine, Other Drugs
The charges against Mr. Ferrill include possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, psilocybin and LSD, as well as possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.00. Under the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 (LLCA), the Registrar may issue an order to immediately suspend a liquor licence where the Registrar considers it necessary in the public interest.
Longtooth Beverage Company holds a licence to brew beer, and endorsements allowing it to operate a retail store and to sell and serve beer onsite. The actions alleged are incompatible with the integrity and honesty required of an AGCO licensee and pose a significant risk to public safety.
The AGCO issued an order to immediately suspend the business's licence effective August 14, 2025.
QUOTE
“The AGCO's top priority is to protect the public interest and ensure that all regulated sectors operate with honesty and integrity. Illicit drug trafficking directly undermines public safety and the AGCO will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to combat criminal activity wherever it is identified.”
- Dr. Karin Schnarr, Registrar and CEO, AGCO
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
The AGCO's suspension was ordered under subsection 13(3) of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 (S.O. 2019, c. 15, Sched. 22), which permits the Registrar to suspend a licence where it is necessary in the public interest.
An establishment served with an Order of Immediate Suspension has the right to appeal the Registrar's action within 15 days to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), an adjudicative tribunal that is part of Tribunals Ontario and independent of the AGCO.
MEDIA CONTACT
...
ABOUT THE AGCO
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is an Ontario provincial regulatory agency reporting to the Ministry of the Attorney General (MAG). It is a corporation under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Act , 2019.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment