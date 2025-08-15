Sean James Crafts Iconic Jamie Lee Curtis Look For Disney's Freaky Friday And Freakier Friday

Sean James

Picture taken by Andrew Eccles hair by Sean James for both Lindsey and Jamie.

Photo Credit: Sean James

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan: Photo Credit: Sean James

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrity hairstylist Sean James is celebrating a full-circle moment, designing Jamie Lee Curtis's signature hairstyle for Disney's Freakier Friday, the number one comedy in America, after also creating Curtis's two Tess looks for the original Freaky Friday. James even styled both Curtis and Lindsay Lohan for the original film's poster, shot by Andrew Eccles.

For the new film, James designed, cut, and styled four identical wigs for Tess, with two playing a central role in the body-swap storyline.“After the characters swap, the bangs mark a major transformation,” James says.“It's part of the character's development.” The wigs were hand-tied by Rob Pickens's team and styled on set by Katelyn Loftis under the direction of department head Adruitha Lee. The new cut was inspired by a style James had created for friend Suzanne Yankovic.

James joined Curtis and cast members Lindsay Lohan, Sophia Lillis, Julia Butters, Chad Michael Murray, and Manny Jacinto on a whirlwind press tour that traveled around the world, starting in Los Angeles, then on to Mexico City, New York City, London, a stopover in Singapore, before wrapping up in Australia with an unforgettable finale. Giovanni Volume Mousse and Shine Wax were essential in styling Curtis's hair for both the press tour and the movie, paired with James's go-to tiny round brush and Dyson dryer.

James traveled with Curtis's core team - publicist Heidi Schaeffer, makeup artist Grace Ahn, assistant Boco Haft, bodyguard Paul, and agent Rick Kurtzman.

Audiences - from mothers and daughters to fans of the original - have embraced Freakier Friday as a joyful, nostalgic, popcorn comedy.“Hair isn't just hair,” says James.“It's part of the storytelling, and it's been incredible to see this look connect with people all over the world.

James is represented by Frank Moore @Celestine agency and is a Local 706 member.



Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.