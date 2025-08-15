Superjeweler Marks 25 Years Of Making Fine Jewelry Accessible Through Direct-To-Consumer Model

SuperJeweler

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuperJeweler, a leading online jewelry retailer, continues its mission of making fine jewelry accessible to everyone through its vertically integrated business model that delivers prices up to 90% below traditional retail. Since 1999, the company has served customers in over 150 countries while maintaining its commitment to quality craftsmanship and ethical sourcing.

The New York City-based retailer operates through a direct-to-consumer approach, designing, sourcing, and manufacturing jewelry directly with diamond cutters and gemstone suppliers worldwide. This business model enables the company to offer exceptional value on fine jewelry ranging from classic diamond studs to contemporary fashion pieces, all backed by a lifetime guarantee.

Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Andrew Fox, who brings over 35 years of experience in the jewelry, finance, and consumer products industries, SuperJeweler has established itself as a trusted global brand. Fox, who also serves as CEO of parent company Hansa USA LLC, launched SuperJeweler to bridge the gap between wholesale diamond pricing and consumer costs.

The company's operations are overseen by Vice President Scott Berkebile, who heads operations and retail. Berkebile brings extensive retail management experience from previous leadership roles at Fred Meyer Jewelers (a division of Kroger), Kings of Newcastle, and several national and international wholesale jewelry companies. His responsibilities include managing logistics, fulfillment, customer service, vendor relations, and operational infrastructure.

SuperJeweler's product offerings include conflict-free natural and lab-grown diamonds, with all materials ethically sourced through sustainable practices. The company provides global free shipping and lifetime guarantees on all purchases, whether customers are purchasing affordable earrings starting at $39 or engagement rings valued at $20,000 .

The retailer has gained national recognition through features on major platforms including The Today Show, The View, Rachael Ray, Ellen, BuzzFeed, and The Price Is Right, reaching millions of viewers across the United States.

Through its parent company Hansa USA LLC, the organization also serves as the exclusive licensee for Martha Stewart and Bruno Magli branded jewelry in the United States, further expanding its reach in the fine jewelry market.

About SuperJeweler

