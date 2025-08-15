For Fifth Straight Year, Iconic Life Time Miami Marathon Sells Out In Record Time Waitlist Now Open For January 25, 2026, Event
Registration for the January 24, 2026, Life Time Tropical 5K is now open. With a start at Watson Island and finishing at the southern tip of South Beach, the Tropical 5K is a great kickoff to the weekend – a great warmup for runners participating in the Marathon or Half. Training programs are available in the complimentary Life Time Digital app and can be custom built using the app's AI-powered healthy way of life companion, L.AI.C.
Waitlist and 5K registration are available at .
"We continue to be honored by the incredible enthusiasm for this event," said Frankie Ruiz, co-founder of the Miami Marathon and Chief Running Officer at Life Time. "Year after year, it sells out in record time – proof of the tremendous passion our local community and runners from around the world share for this iconic experience."
Participants representing 50 states and more than 70 countries will take on the USTAF-certified, Boston-qualifying course that showcases the best views of Miami's cityscape and waterways.
Weekend Details and Distances
-
Miami Famous Expo: an industry-leading gathering of vendors, live entertainment and experiential activations from top lifestyle, health and wellness brands at Mana Wynwood Convention Center: January 23-January 24, 2026.
Life Time Tropical 5K (3.1 miles): Saturday, January 24, 2026
Life Time Miami Marathon (26.2 miles) & Half Marathon (13.1 miles): Sunday, January 25, 2026
Training
-
Complimentary training plans will be available through the Life Time Digital app and a TuneUp Program crafted by cofounder, Frankie Ruiz, available online.
For those local to Miami, multiple run clubs throughout the area welcome those who are training for the Life Time Miami Marathon, Half Marathon, and/or Tropical 5K.
Community Involvement
-
More than 1,000 students at Miami-area schools will take part in the 2026 Kids Run Miami program , in which they'll run a total of 25 miles over the course of 15 weeks leading up to the marathon and complete their final 1.2 miles by crossing the finish line on race day. Additionally, a one-mile kids race will be held for youngsters not participating in the Kids Run Miami program.
Over 100 charities and organizations are partnered with the Life Time Miami Marathon, contributing to hundreds of thousands in fundraising dollars each year.
In 2025, the event generated $16.1M in local economic impact and this year added a Miami Famous Travel Package specialty entry to support runners traveling to race Miami and deepen the Event's partnership with local businesses.
For event updates, follow along on social media:
-
Facebook: Miami Marathon
Instagram: @TheMiamiMarathon
The Life Time Miami Marathon & Half is supported by the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority and owned and produced by Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand. It is among more than 30 premier athletic events owned and produced by Life Time, including the Chicago Half Marathon, UNBOUND Gravel, and the Leadville Race Series. To learn more, visit Athletic Events | Life Time .
About Life Time
Life Time (NYSE: LTH ) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of 185 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada, the complimentary, comprehensive Life Time app and nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country. The health and wellness pioneer uniquely serves people 90 days to 90+ years old through its healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem, along with a range of healthy way of life programs and information, and highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and products. Life Time was recently certified as a Great Place to Work®, reinforcing its commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture on behalf of its more than 49,000 dedicated team members.
SOURCE Life Time, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment