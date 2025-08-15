For Fifth Straight Year, Iconic Life Time Miami Marathon Sells Out In Record Time Waitlist Now Open For January 25, 2026, Event

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Owned and produced by Life Time (NYSE: LTH ), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, registration for the January 25, 2026, event closed August 15 with 18,500 runners. A waitlist is now open through September 14. Spots will be reallocated only if a currently registered runner drops out or defers prior to the race. Waitlist notifications, if available, will be made starting September 22.

Registration for the January 24, 2026, Life Time Tropical 5K is now open. With a start at Watson Island and finishing at the southern tip of South Beach, the Tropical 5K is a great kickoff to the weekend – a great warmup for runners participating in the Marathon or Half. Training programs are available in the complimentary Life Time Digital app and can be custom built using the app's AI-powered healthy way of life companion, L.AI.C.

Waitlist and 5K registration are available at .

"We continue to be honored by the incredible enthusiasm for this event," said Frankie Ruiz, co-founder of the Miami Marathon and Chief Running Officer at Life Time. "Year after year, it sells out in record time – proof of the tremendous passion our local community and runners from around the world share for this iconic experience."

Participants representing 50 states and more than 70 countries will take on the USTAF-certified, Boston-qualifying course that showcases the best views of Miami's cityscape and waterways.

Weekend Details and Distances



Miami Famous Expo: an industry-leading gathering of vendors, live entertainment and experiential activations from top lifestyle, health and wellness brands at Mana Wynwood Convention Center: January 23-January 24, 2026.

Life Time Tropical 5K (3.1 miles): Saturday, January 24, 2026 Life Time Miami Marathon (26.2 miles) & Half Marathon (13.1 miles): Sunday, January 25, 2026

Training



Complimentary training plans will be available through the Life Time Digital app and a TuneUp Program crafted by cofounder, Frankie Ruiz, available online. For those local to Miami, multiple run clubs throughout the area welcome those who are training for the Life Time Miami Marathon, Half Marathon, and/or Tropical 5K.

Community Involvement



More than 1,000 students at Miami-area schools will take part in the 2026 Kids Run Miami program , in which they'll run a total of 25 miles over the course of 15 weeks leading up to the marathon and complete their final 1.2 miles by crossing the finish line on race day. Additionally, a one-mile kids race will be held for youngsters not participating in the Kids Run Miami program.

Over 100 charities and organizations are partnered with the Life Time Miami Marathon, contributing to hundreds of thousands in fundraising dollars each year. In 2025, the event generated $16.1M in local economic impact and this year added a Miami Famous Travel Package specialty entry to support runners traveling to race Miami and deepen the Event's partnership with local businesses.

For event updates, follow along on social media:



Facebook: Miami Marathon Instagram: @TheMiamiMarathon

The Life Time Miami Marathon & Half is supported by the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority and owned and produced by Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand. It is among more than 30 premier athletic events owned and produced by Life Time, including the Chicago Half Marathon, UNBOUND Gravel, and the Leadville Race Series. To learn more, visit Athletic Events | Life Time .

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH ) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of 185 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada, the complimentary, comprehensive Life Time app and nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country. The health and wellness pioneer uniquely serves people 90 days to 90+ years old through its healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem, along with a range of healthy way of life programs and information, and highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and products. Life Time was recently certified as a Great Place to Work®, reinforcing its commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture on behalf of its more than 49,000 dedicated team members.

