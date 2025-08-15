Board-Certified Prosthodontist Dr. Angela Schmidt Marks One-Year Anniversary At Stanbrick Dental Specialists, Bringing Advanced Expertise To Complex Dental Reconstruction

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Addressing Complex Cases with Precision

During her first year at Stanbrick, Dr. Schmidt has helped transform the oral health and confidence of patients facing lifelong dental struggles, trauma-related impacts, and secondary effects from various health conditions, including a history of addiction or cancer treatment. Her work spans restorative, cosmetic, removable, and implant dentistry, handling some of dentistry's largest-scale cases: full-mouth reconstructions for severely worn or damaged teeth, advanced dental implant procedures ranging from single-unit to full-arch restorations, correction of failing dental work, and highly aesthetic cosmetic cases.

The Board Certification Advantage

"Patients can expect a high level of expertise and precision in comprehensive and aesthetic treatment," explains Dr. Schmidt. "Board certification demonstrates the highest standards in clinical knowledge, ethics, and a dedication to long-term patient outcomes." Dr. Schmidt completed her prosthodontics residency at the University of Illinois, Chicago. Acquiring the rigorous board certification following her education represents a professional milestone she describes as "a major accomplishment of dedication and hard work" and "an honor to be recognized at this level of care."

Collaborative Care in a Multi-Specialty Environment

Dr. Schmidt's integration into Stanbrick's multi-specialty model has enhanced the practice's ability to provide seamless, full-spectrum care to patients. "Having each member of our specialty team in the same office under the same high-quality standards and goals creates an easy avenue for communication to collaborate in patient care," she notes. This approach allows for real-time consultation and coordinated treatment planning that benefits patients requiring multiple specialties like Orthodontics, Periodontics, Endodontics and Oral Surgery.

Female Specialist in Dentistry

Female prosthodontists have grown from 8.5% to 33% since 1995. When asked why she chose prosthodontics, Dr. Schmidt shared: "Dentistry runs in my blood. My father and many other family members are in the field. I always knew it was something I wanted to pursue, but it wasn't until I attended a conference focused on full arch restoration with dental implants that I found my specialty. I wanted to take on the challenge of full-mouth restoration and give someone a smile they could be proud of again."

Advanced Technology Meets Specialized Expertise

Dr. Schmidt utilizes state-of-the-art techniques and digital imaging to deliver a precise diagnosis. Her comprehensive treatment planning ensures accurate solutions with long-term outcomes that enhance oral health and improve patients' quality of life.

About Dr. Angela Schmidt

Angela Schmidt, DDS, MS, FACP, is a board-certified prosthodontist at Stanbrick Dental Specialists in Greenwood Village, Colorado. She earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery from Marquette University School of Dentistry and thereafter completed her residency at the University of Illinois, Chicago, where she received her Certificate in Prosthodontics and Master of Science in Oral Health. Dr. Schmidt specializes in comprehensive and aesthetic treatment including dental implants, full-mouth reconstruction, cosmetic dentistry, and complex restorative cases.

About Stanbrick Dental Specialists

Located at 8200 E Belleview Ave, Suite 426C, Greenwood Village, CO 80111, Stanbrick Dental Specialists offers comprehensive multi-specialty dental care under one roof (Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Endodontics, and Oral Surgery).

For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Schmidt, visit or call (720) 649-0430.

SOURCE Stanbrick Dental Group