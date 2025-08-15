TEGNA Stations Receive Six National 2025 Edward R. Murrow Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KING in Seattle is recognized for Overall Excellence in Large Market Television, marking the fourth consecutive year a TEGNA station receives the honor

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced four of its stations have received 2025 National Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in broadcast journalism. KING in Seattle was recognized for Overall Excellence, Large Market Television, marking the fourth consecutive year a TEGNA station has received this honor. The Edward R. Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

“The Murrow awards are among the highest honors in broadcast journalism,” said Adrienne Roark, chief content officer, TEGNA. "I'm incredibly proud of our teams for relentlessly pursuing the truth, maintaining the highest ethical standards of journalism and proving every day that exceptional local news has an impact on the communities we serve."

The Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

TEGNA stations' 2025 National Edward R. Murrow Award recipients are:

KARE, Minneapolis: Excellence in Video, Large Market Television for“Leave the Light On .” Photojournalist Mitchell Yehl and reporter Samie Solina travel to Isle Royale in the middle of Lake Superior, to follow a group of volunteers passionate about restoring the Rock of Ages Lighthouse. Built on a giant rock in 1907, the lighthouse had fallen into disrepair after decades of abandonment.

KING, Seattle: Overall Excellence, Large Market Television for“Stand for Truth .” KING's winning series showcases a commitment to investigative journalism that enacts public policy changes, high-impact, long-form storytelling and general assignment and crime reporting focused on serving the community by providing context and empathy.

KING, Seattle: Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Large Market Television for“The Buffalo Hunt .” Reporter Sharon Yoo and photojournalist Nick Goldring follow the Kalispel Indian Tribe as members prepare for Indigenous People's Day through their annual buffalo hunt. The tradition honors their ancestors, culture and is a vehicle to help heal wounds from the past.

KING, Seattle : Sports Reporting, Large Market Television for“Bumblebee's Legacy .” This report from producer Keely Walker and photojournalist Hsing-Han Chen tells the story of a Seattle boxing club owner who honors his coach's legacy through sacrifice, mentorship, and service. The story reveals how young people in an underserved Seattle community are empowered and celebrated by putting Coach Bumblebee's philosophies at the center of the boxing ring.

KUSA, Denver : News Series, Large Market Television for“Debt in the Dark .” KUSA's investigative team, led by reporter Chris Vanderveen, senior photojournalist Chris Hansen, and investigative producers Anna Hewson and Aaron Adelson led a two-year investigation revealing that UCHealth, University of Colorado Hospital was suing patients to collect on medical bills under the auspices of a loophole in state law. That loophole – closed by the legislature because of the investigation – permitted the hospital giant to sue thousands each year in a way that was virtually untraceable.

WFAA, Dallas : Excellence in Writing, Large Market Television for“I Need a Last Line .” In this compelling collection, journalist Jobin Panicker showcases the power of strategic storytelling across diverse narrative formats. Each piece takes a different approach, from in-depth features developed over several days to same-day breaking news that requires tight, clear reporting.

