Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Independent Bank Corporation Expresses Deepest Sympathy On The Passing Of Past Chairman Of The Board Of Directors Michael M. Magee, Jr.


2025-08-15 01:16:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP), the holding company of Independent Bank, announced with great sadness that Michael M. Magee, Jr., current Board member and past Chairman (2013-2024) of the Board of Directors for Independent Bank Corporation and Independent Bank, passed away on August 3, 2025.

“The entire Independent Bank community is deeply saddened by Mike's passing,” said Independent Bank President and CEO, Brad Kessel.“Mike served Independent Bank for 38 years with his strong leadership, resilience, wisdom, passion, thoughtfulness, genuine friendship, and great humor. He will be deeply missed.”

Mike was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Independent Bank Corporation and Independent Bank from 2013 to 2024. Prior to 2013, he was the Chief Executive Officer of the Company since 2005. He also served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in 2004, and prior to that served as President and CEO of Independent Bank (IBC affiliate) beginning in 1993.

With total assets of approximately $5.4 billion, Independent Bank Corporation operates nearly 60 locations across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our website at: IndependentBank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Contact: Lane Solomon
Independent


MENAFN15082025004107003653ID1109934184

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search