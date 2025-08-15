Pre-Orders Opened On August 15 For 'God Of War: Ragnarok Thor' Statue

God of War: Ragnarok Thor

Prime 1 Studio has announced the "God of War: Ragnarok Thor" Statue. Pre-orders began August 15, 2025 (JST); release set for February 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Following Kratos, the character Thor from "God of War Ragnarök" is now released in the Real Elite Masterline series as a 1/3 scale statue.This statue depicts Thor with detailed sculpting and paintwork. His facial features include a scar beneath one eye, tattoos, and a full beard partially covered by unkempt hair. The torso and limbs are sculpted with layered musculature, wrinkles, and skin textures. His leather armor and belts are patterned, and the metal parts show a weathered finish. The hammer Mjölnir is reproduced with detailed surface textures.The base features representations of Huginn and Muninn in flight, with a frozen tundra setting. A stone figure of Odin is placed behind Thor.Included interchangeable parts consist of an alternate head with an angry expression and a left arm posed differently with Mjölnir. Both parts have built-in LED lighting. A head stand is also provided.The DX Bonus Version additionally includes a separate display piece of Mjölnir.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline God of War: Ragnarok Thor DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1999Edition Size: 350Arrival Date: February 2027Scale: 1/6 ScaleH:105cm W:83cm D:61cmH:118cm W:83cm D:61cm (Mjölnir Recall)Weight: 57KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・God of War: Ragnarok Themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Heads (Serious, Angry)・Three (3) Swappable Left Arms (Mjölnir Down, Raised, Recall)・Fabric cloak (removable)・Head Stand・LED Light-Up Features (angry eyes, Left-arm Mjölnir, summoning effect)・Display model of Mjolnir [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBA* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:©2025 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. God of War is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. PlayStation is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Created and Developed by Santa Monica Studio LLC.For more details, visit our online store .

God of War: Ragnarok Thor Product PV

