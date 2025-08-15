Live Aloha! Season 14 Of Animalzone® Ventures To Hawaii

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What:AnimalZone, the award-winning series that highlights the powerful bond between people and animals, launches its 14th season with a tropical twist - on location in Hawaii.Who:The season 14 premiere episode features a visit to Hawaiian Humane's brand-new Kosasa Family Campus. CEO Anna Neubauer reveals how this 141-year-old humane society-once championed by Hawaiian royalty-continues to care for more than a thousand animals between their two campuses. It is full of heartwarming moments with furry friends set against a beautiful island backdrop.When:Season 14 kicks off on Saturday, August 16, with this premiere episode:“Island Tails: Kittens, Chance & a Tortoise Named Lightening McQueen!”How to Watch:Watch Animal Zone every Saturday at 8:30 AM on Cox Television's national network.California viewers can also tune in on Saturdays at 5:30 PM.Episodes will also be available on AnimalZone.Why:Since 2018, AnimalZonehas spotlighted heartwarming rescue stories, expert pet care tips, conservation efforts, and the unforgettable personalities of both humans and their furry companions. Over 180 episodes filmed across the U.S., Switzerland, Japan, and Hawaii, joyously celebrating this inspiring connection. Follow the journey on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @animalzoneshow.

