Live Aloha! Season 14 Of Animalzone® Ventures To Hawaii
AnimalZone® , the award-winning series that highlights the powerful bond between people and animals, launches its 14th season with a tropical twist - on location in Hawaii.
Who:
The season 14 premiere episode features a visit to Hawaiian Humane's brand-new Kosasa Family Campus. CEO Anna Neubauer reveals how this 141-year-old humane society-once championed by Hawaiian royalty-continues to care for more than a thousand animals between their two campuses. It is full of heartwarming moments with furry friends set against a beautiful island backdrop.
When:
Season 14 kicks off on Saturday, August 16, with this premiere episode:“Island Tails: Kittens, Chance & a Tortoise Named Lightening McQueen!”
How to Watch:
Watch Animal Zone every Saturday at 8:30 AM on Cox Television's national network.
California viewers can also tune in on Saturdays at 5:30 PM.
Episodes will also be available on AnimalZone.
Why:
Since 2018, AnimalZone® has spotlighted heartwarming rescue stories, expert pet care tips, conservation efforts, and the unforgettable personalities of both humans and their furry companions. Over 180 episodes filmed across the U.S., Switzerland, Japan, and Hawaii, joyously celebrating this inspiring connection. Follow the journey on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @animalzoneshow.
Leigh-Anne Anderson
Anderson PR
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment