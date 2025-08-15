KOOLFOG MISTING POLES DELIVER COOL RELIEF AT THE CINCINNATI OPEN

Koolfog misting poles delivering heat stress relief across public venues.

Koolfog misting poles ... a key element at the newly renovated Lindner Family Tennis Center, where the Cincinnati Open's battle against heat stress continues.

- Bryan Roe, President of Koolfog Inc PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Koolfog misting poles are now a key element at the newly renovated Lindner Family Tennis Center, where the Cincinnati Open's battle against heat stress continues. With soaring temperatures impacting top-tier tennis, focused attention on player and spectator well-being has taken“center court”.The $260 million transformation of the Lindner Family Tennis Center, designed by Gensler and constructed by Barton Malow, reimagines the fan and player experience with enhanced amenities, expanded courts, and new park-inspired landscapes. Among the most impactful additions are strategically placed misting stations featuring Koolfog's high-performance stainless steel misting poles-engineered to create a fine cooling cloud that can lower observed temperatures dramatically.“Koolfog's misting poles aren't just about comfort; they're about safety, recovery, and optimal performance,” said Bryan Roe, President of Koolfog, Inc.“Whether our cooling technology is used in player recovery zones or in fan commons, our systems help mitigate the dangerous effects of heat and humidity while keeping energy levels up.”The Cincinnati Open's misting stations feature multiple Koolfog misting poles at two campus locations. This proactive investment comes amid heightened awareness of heat stress risks in professional sports, with recent ATP and WTA events underscoring the importance of on-site cooling solutions . With temperatures on the rise, the Cincinnati Open campus' integration of Koolfog misting poles and high-pressure cooling has set a new standard for sports venues committed to player and spectator well-being.For more information about Koolfog's misting poles and cooling solutions, visit .

