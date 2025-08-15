Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Container For Dipping Chicken Wings In Sauce (TLS-889)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new dish that would offer an easier means of completely coating chicken wings with a favorite sauce," said an inventor, from Tampa, Fla., "so I invented the WING BOAT. My design reduces the mess associated with using a round or shallow dish."

The invention provides a specially designed container for eating chicken wings with sauce. In doing so, it allows for complete sauce/dip coverage on a chicken wing. As a result, it reduces hassle and mess. It also would serve as a viable alternative to traditional dipping bowls. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and restaurants.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TLS-889, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED