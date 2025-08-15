Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Back Scratching Accessory (TLS-899)


2025-08-15 01:01:21
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be an improved accessory for scratching the back," said one of two inventors, from Monticello, Fla., "so we invented the Scratch-R-Back. Our design increases comfort, and it eliminates the need to ask another person for help."

The patent-pending invention provides a hands-free means of scratching the back. In doing so, it offers effective relief of an itch. It also eliminates the need to reach and strain. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, especially those with limited range of mobility.

The original design was submitted to the Clearwater sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TLS-899, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

