FED Fitness Surpasses 10 Million Users Worldwide, Cementing No.1 Spot In Global Home Fitness Market

FED Fitness, the global leader in home fitness solutions, has officially surpassed 10 million family users worldwide, reaffirming its position as the No.1 best-selling brand in the home fitness equipment category. This milestone marks a new chapter in the company's mission to transform everyday homes into hubs of health, strength, and wellbeing.

The company's mission is to innovate products and services that deliver the joy of fitness to families around the world. This guiding principle has shaped its product development and customer engagement strategies from the beginning. Today, FED Fitness provides a complete ecosystem of home workout solutions, including cardio equipment (such as YOSUDA and NICEDAY), strength training gear (like FLYBIRD, FEIERDUN, and Sportsroyals), and low-impact/recovery products (such as BCAN).

Each product reflects the brand's commitment to professional-grade quality, exceptional value, and broad accessibility.

The Strategic Goal: Becoming the No.1 Home Fitness Brand

FED Fitness's global growth is driven by a clear strategic focus on leading both brand sales and category sales. By prioritizing premium product quality, competitive pricing, and strong category performance on platforms like Amazon, the brand continues to strengthen its market dominance and expand its loyal customer base worldwide.



No.1 in Brand Sales: Recognized as the cumulative global sales leader in home fitness equipment, serving the highest number of family users worldwide.

Category“No.1” /“Top Selling”: Multiple FED Fitness products hold leading positions within their Amazon categories, reflecting strong consumer trust, consistent demand, and repeat purchases.

















This leadership is reinforced by the brand's ability to combine high product performance with excellent value for money, setting a new benchmark in the home fitness industry.

Three-in-One Philosophy: Professional, Reliable, Approachable







FED Fitness's success is based on a three-in-one philosophy that guides every product and customer experience, offering professional-grade performance, proven reliability, and an approachable design for family fitness.

- Products are developed to meet the highest industry standards, delivering durability, safety, and performance on par with major European and American fitness brands.- The brand's reputation is built on consistent quality, robust after-sales support, and top-tier user ratings across global markets.- Pricing strategies ensure that premium-quality home fitness solutions remain accessible to a broad consumer base without compromising on quality.

This philosophy is encapsulated in the slogan“Feel the Move”, a call to action for families to embrace fitness as an enjoyable, sustainable part of daily life.

Proven Performance and Market Recognition

FED Fitness products consistently achieve Amazon Best Seller status, backed by verified sales performance and thousands of positive customer reviews. Tier 1 products, including advanced cardio machines and multi-functional strength stations, meet the demands of mid-to-high-end users. In contrast, Tier 2 bestsellers deliver exceptional value for entry-level families and beginners.

One verified customer review captures the brand's appeal:







“All-in-1 Home Gym! This versatile kit provides everything you need to stay fit at home... You get top-notch quality for less... its portability is unbeatable.” - Amazon Verified Purchase







These endorsements highlight FED Fitness's ability to serve a broad audience, from seasoned athletes to beginners, with products that combine professional quality, durability, and everyday convenience.

A Vision for the Future: One-Stop, Full-Scenario Fitness Solutions

Looking ahead, FED Fitness aims to solidify its identity as the trusted one-stop, full-scenario home fitness lifestyle provider for users around the globe. This vision encompasses not only physical products but also the broader fitness experience, from accessibility and safety to inspiration and long-term health benefits.

By offering a wide product portfolio that covers cardio, strength, flexibility, and recovery, FED Fitness empowers families to create personalized home workout spaces that fit their lifestyle, health goals, and budget.

About FED Fitness

FED Fitness is the No.1 best-selling home fitness brand worldwide, trusted by over 10 million families. Its mission is to innovate products and services that bring the joy of fitness to families everywhere, with a vision to be the preferred long-term partner for home fitness worldwide.

Serving fitness-loving families, health-conscious beginners, and special family members, including seniors, children, and individuals with specific needs, FED Fitness delivers professional-grade cardio, strength, and recovery equipment through leading sub-brands such as YOSUDA, NICEDAY, FLYBIRD, FEIERDUN, Sportsroyals, and BCAN.

