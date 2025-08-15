'Glory Through Time, Vol. 2' By Douglas Mcmurry, Presented By Atticus Publishing

“An Unshakable Kingdom Through the Ages”

VA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents Glory Through Time, Vol. 2 by Douglas McMurry , a sweeping and spirit-filled exploration of 500 years of spiritual awakenings that have shaped not only Christian history but the very fabric of society. Recently featured on Global Book Network with Logan Crawford, this powerful second volume in McMurry's acclaimed series brings to life the divine movements that continue to impact the world today.In his compelling Global Book Network interview, McMurry refers to these awakenings as“God's fingerprint on history.” From the Protestant Reformation to the modern-day revival at Asbury University, he traces how the Holy Spirit has reignited faith, reshaped cultures, and revealed the living presence of God's kingdom across generations. These are not merely historical events-they are ongoing spiritual movements shaping lives and nations today.A graduate of the University of Wisconsin and the San Francisco Theological Seminary, Douglas McMurry has served as a pastor across the United States for over 40 years. Since 1983, he and his wife, Carla, have committed two hours daily to praying for a new Great Awakening. That long-standing prayer effort came to fruition in 2023 with the remarkable spiritual outpouring at Asbury University-an event they believe marks the beginning of a new chapter in God's ongoing story.Glory Through Time, Vol. 2 goes beyond personal testimony to trace the broader impact of revival across centuries and continents. One striking example comes from McMurry's own experience in Richmond, Virginia in the 1980s, where focused intercession helped reverse a wave of violent crime. That moment solidified his understanding of awakening not just as possibility, but as necessity.What sets McMurry apart is his central theological claim: Christianity is not a religion, but a kingdom. In his interview, he highlights how the New Testament uses the word“kingdom” 138 times, while“religion” appears only three times-and always in a negative context. For McMurry, the history of revival is the history of God's kingdom advancing, not through political systems, but through the power of the Holy Spirit.This volume is both a historical archive and a spiritual invitation. It calls readers to look beyond traditional frameworks of faith and to step into an active, Spirit-led relationship with a living King.Douglas McMurry is also the author of Glory Through Time, Vol. One, which covers the first seven centuries of Christian history, and The Forgotten Awakening, which documents a powerful but often overlooked 18th-century revival among Native American tribes. Known for blending rigorous historical research with firsthand spiritual insight, McMurry offers readers a transformative lens through which to understand both past and present.Glory Through Time, Vol. 2 is available now through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.To watch the full Global Book Network interview with Logan Crawford, view the embedded video below.To learn more about Douglas McMurry or to connect directly, visit DougMcMurry.

