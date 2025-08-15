Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend
ST. LOUIS, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE ) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 71 cents per share. This dividend is payable Sept. 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 9, 2025.
Separately, the board of directors of Union Electric Company, doing business as Ameren Missouri, declared regular quarterly cash dividends on all classes of Union Electric Company's preferred stock. These preferred stock dividends are payable Nov. 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 16, 2025.
In addition, the board of directors of Ameren Illinois Company, doing business as Ameren Illinois, declared regular quarterly cash dividends on all classes of Ameren Illinois Company's preferred stock. These preferred stock dividends are payable Nov. 3, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 10, 2025.
About Ameren Corporation
St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.5 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren , or follow us on social media at @AmerenCorp on X, Facebook/AmerenCorp , or LinkedIn/company/Ameren .
