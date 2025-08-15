Goodwill® -Your Neighborhood Thrift Store- Invites You To Turn Deals Into Good Deeds This National Thrift Shop Day
"This National Thrift Shop Day, we encourage everyone to celebrate their unique style, shop sustainably, and support nonprofit thrift stores that give back to the community," said Onney Crawley, Chief Marketing Officer of Goodwill Industries International. "Every time you shop with Goodwill, you help fund programs that connect people in your local community with the resources and skill-building they need to thrive in the workforce"
Thrifting is more than a trend. It's a movement and a lifestyle. By choosing to shop and donate at Goodwill, you're participating in a circular economy that benefits both people and the planet. In 2024, Goodwill shoppers and donors helped recover the value of 4.4 billion pounds of goods, keeping items in circulation and out of landfills. And with the "Thanks! It's thrifted." campaign, you're encouraged to proudly share your thrifted finds and inspire others to join the movement.
Why you should celebrate National Thrift Shop Day with Goodwill:
-
You can find hidden treasures at low prices inside your local Goodwill store.
Thrifting helps keep great, useful items out of landfills
Proceeds go right back into your local community to help your neighbors find jobs
Impress your friends on social media using #ThanksItsThrifted
You never know what treasures you'll find or whose life you'll change.
ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL
Goodwill works to enhance the quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, building bridges to opportunity and helping people in need reach their potential through learning and the Power of Work®.
For more than 120 years, Goodwill organizations across North America have helped people find jobs, support their families and feel the satisfaction that comes from working. There are more than 150 local Goodwill organizations that assist people through a variety of employment placement services, job training programs and other community-based services. Thousands of people receive employment and other human services through Goodwill, and, in 2024, the organization helped more than 2.1 million people build skills, access resources and advance their careers.
Goodwill sells donated items in more than 3,300 outlets and retail stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as through online marketplaces. The revenue creates training programs and job placements to help people find work or advance their careers.
For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill. Follow us on X/Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube: @GoodwillIntl.
