Fred Finch Youth & Family Services Appoints Eunice Mcfarland As Vice President Of Human Resources

Veteran HR leader brings deep organizational knowledge and a passion for mission-driven work to the executive team

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fred Finch Youth & Family Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Eunice McFarland as Vice President of Human Resources. McFarland, a seasoned HR professional with over 15 years of experience in human resource leadership, will join the Fred Finch Executive Team and lead all aspects of human resources strategy across the agency, including talent development, employee engagement, equity initiatives, and trauma-informed employment practices. She succeeds Lois Woods, who recently retired after many years of dedicated service.

McFarland previously served Fred Finch from 2008 to 2021 as both a Human Resources Generalist and later as Human Resources Manager for Southern California. Known for her collaborative spirit, steady leadership, and deep commitment to the organization's mission, she played a key role in strengthening HR operations across regions. During her time away, she remained actively involved with Fred Finch by serving as a dedicated member of the CARES Board of Directors.

"Eunice has long been a trusted and respected member of the Fred Finch community, and her return is a tremendous win for our organization," said Tom Alexander, President & CEO of Fred Finch. "She brings not only a strong understanding of our internal culture and systems but also expanded expertise in trauma-informed practices that will help move our work forward."

Since 2021, McFarland has served as Human Resources Director at Voices for Children, a court-appointed advocacy organization supporting youth in Southern California. In that role, she oversaw all HR functions and led organization-wide initiatives to advance equity, inclusion, and employee well-being.

McFarland holds a bachelor's degree from Alma College and a master's degree in philosophy from the University of Glasgow. She is also a SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP). She officially begins her new role on July 28, 2025, and will be based in San Diego while working closely with teams across California.

To learn more about our leadership team, visit: fredfinch/leadership

About Fred Finch Youth & Family Services

Fred Finch Youth & Family Services is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to fostering resilience, wellness, and equity for youth, families, and communities. Through culturally responsive, trauma-informed care, we provide mental health, behavioral health, and social services to those facing complex challenges, including trauma, poverty, homelessness, systemic barriers, and cognitive disabilities. For more than a century, Fred Finch has partnered with individuals and communities to ensure access to compassionate, high-quality support that empowers people to build brighter futures. Learn more at: fredfinch

Contact: Eva Hadley [email protected]

SOURCE Fred Finch Youth & Family Services

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED