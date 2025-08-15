Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fly Play Hf.: Approved Resolutions From Shareholders' Meeting


2025-08-15 12:46:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

The Shareholder Meeting of Fly Play hf. (the“ Company ”) was held on Friday 15 August 2025 at 16:00 (GMT) at the Company's offices at Suðurlandsbraut 14, 108 Reykjavík.

Attached are the proposals of the Board of Directors that were approved at the shareholders meeting.

Attachment

  • Fly Play - Notice post Shareholders Meeting

MENAFN15082025004107003653ID1109934144

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search