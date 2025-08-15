403
Canadian General Investments, Limited Files 2025 Interim Report
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Canada, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) (the Company), announces that it has submitted its 2025 Interim Report, which includes the Management Report of Fund Performance and unaudited Financial Statements, to applicable Canadian securities regulators and to the National Storage Mechanism (#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism ).
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
A PDF version of the document is also available at and at .
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: ...
website:
