The National Space Society Applauds Executive Order To Boost Competition And Innovation In Commercial Space

- Karlton Johnson, NSS CEO and Chairman of the Board of GovernorsKENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Space Society (NSS) welcomes the White House's new executive order , "Enabling Competition in the Commercial Space Industry," as a bold step toward streamlining regulation and empowering the Office of Space Commerce (OSC) to oversee the next generation of space activities.Signed on August 13, 2025, the executive order calls for sweeping reforms to elevate the OSC out from under NOAA while accelerating the approval process for novel space missions, supports spaceport infrastructure development, and reduces regulatory barriers for US-based launch and reentry operators."This order recognizes the urgency of modernizing the US space governance framework,” said Grant Henriksen, Chair of the NSS Policy Committee.“By elevating the Office of Space Commerce and clarifying its role in regulating emerging activities like satellite servicing, in-space manufacturing, and lunar resource extraction, this order will help ensure that US companies remain at the forefront of space development and innovation."The executive order aligns with long-standing calls from the NSS to empower the OSC as the lead civil agency for mission authorization and oversight of non-traditional space activities. The NSS has been advocating for this move on the basis that a clear, centralized regulatory pathway is essential to fostering competition, attracting investment, and maintaining US leadership in the global space economy. This issue concerning the OSC has been a key part of the NSS's briefing to the incoming administration, and a core part of its leadership position at the Alliance for Space Development's recent March Storm event that was used to brief Congresspeople on Capitol Hill.The NSS commends the administration's recognition of spaceports as critical infrastructure-spaceports are the gateways to the future and serve as hubs for innovation and economic development. Whether it's satellite launches, commercial space stations, lunar landings, or point-to-point suborbital travel, the next generation of space activity depends on a robust, distributed network of launch, landing, and servicing facilities. The order directs the Department of Transportation to reevaluate burdensome licensing rules, paving the way for a more agile and responsive regulatory environment."Space is no longer just about getting there-it's about what we do once we arrive,” said Karlton Johnson, NSS CEO.“This executive order is a leap forward in enabling a vibrant, competitive, and sustainable space future."As the commercial space sector evolves beyond launch and reentry, the NSS urges Congress and federal agencies to fully implement the executive order and provide OSC with the resources and authority needed to succeed.ABOUT THE NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.

