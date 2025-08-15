Prialto Makes The Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies For Fifth Consecutive Year

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prialto , a leading provider of managed subscription staffing and virtual assistant services, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fifth year in a row. This prestigious recognition underscores Prialto's ongoing dedication to providing exceptional administrative services to businesses nationwide.Prialto continues to expand its services and team to meet growing demand from executives, entrepreneurs, and enterprise teams seeking cost-effective, reliable, and secure remote administrative support."Five years running on the Inc. 5000 is a big win for us,” says Eric Taussig, Prialto's Co-Founder and CEO.“It symbolizes the relentless, daily work every Prialtoan does to positively amplify our members, our accounts, ourselves, our colleagues, their families, and their communities. We call this our virtuous amplification process. That positive amplification, the personal growth we enable within all of our key constituencies, is our growth engine. Making the list again is a reflection of its power. Congratulations, Prialto!”This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market."Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at .About PrialtoPrialto provides virtual administrative assistant services to executives, small businesses, and large enterprises. Their virtual assistant services are curated and managed from their headquarters in Portland, Oregon, with creative insights from their global staff in Asia, Africa, and Central America. Their global telecommuting enables talented people from anywhere in the world economy to do meaningful work with dynamic business professionals in amazing places like San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Toronto, and London. For more information, please visit prialto. Follow us on LinkedIn @Prialto .More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

