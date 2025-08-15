Inventhelp Inventor Develops Fashionable And Functional Purse (TKA-301)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to illuminate the interior of your purse when searching for a stored item," said an inventor, from Stockbridge, Ga., "so I invented the LIGHTED PURSE. My design eliminates the hassle of digging through the entire contents of a purse or removing everything just to find one item."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a purse. In doing so, it increases visibility and convenience. As a result, it enables the user to easily and quickly locate items within the purse. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and attractive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TKA-301, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

