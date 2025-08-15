Berger Montague PC Announces Class Action Filed Against CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) For Alleged Securities Violations

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague PC is investigating claims under the federal securities laws against CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO ) ("CTO" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired CTO securities between February 18, 2021 through June 24, 2025 (the "Class Period") may, no later than October 7, 2025 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

According to the lawsuit, CTO misled investors as to its financial condition by, among other things, manipulating key metrics and overstating the profitability of certain properties, such as Ashford Lane in Atlanta.

On June 25, 2025, a report by short-seller Wolfpack Research accused CTO of covering a $38 million dividend shortfall by significantly diluting shareholders-expanding its outstanding share count by 70%-and using a "sham loan" to mask a collapsed tenant at Ashford Lane.

This news led to a 5.42% drop in CTO's stock, closing at $17.10 per share on June 25, 2025.

If you are a CTO investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, PA, and Toronto, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

