Kickstarter Sensation: Energize Lab's AI Charm Bot Eiliko Hits 3800% Of Goal And $380K+ In Funding, With Support From Over 3,000 Backers

Why Traditional AI Robots Fall Short?

Eiliko redefines AI companionship - Unlike traditional AI robots, this charismatic portable buddy travels with users everywhere. It doesn't just chat naturally, but reacts with a unique personality to every interaction, turning coffee breaks and adventures into moments of genuine tech-enhanced connection.

What Makes Eiliko Special?

At the core of Eiliko is an expressive AI personality powered by advanced neural networks. Its infrared sensors enable social bonding with other Eilikos, while swappable bodies personalize its look and personality. Regularly enhanced through software updates, it maintains your unique connection while expanding its interaction library. Early testers report remarkable connections - "Feels like adopting a digital pet," says tech influencer @Medy Renaldy, who received a preview unit. "The emotional responsiveness is unlike any companion device I've tried - hands down the most interactive portable AI robot I've ever encountered"

Key features include:



AI Chat Companion : Wi-Fi connected for personalized conversations with distinct personality responses

Expressive Reactions :Head pats, playful shakes, or quick taps trigger lively animations (12+ responses)

Social Connection Mode :Infrared sensors detect nearby Eilikos, unlocking special "soulmate bonding" (permanent pairing)

Style & Personality Swap :Themed bodies change both appearance and interaction style (8+ collectible designs) Auto-Updates: Regularly enhances interaction capabilities through software upgrades, expanding the library of animations and responses

From Desk to Everywhere

Eilik, Energize Lab's first robot, captured hearts worldwide in unexpected ways. "To our surprise, many of you took Eilik far beyond the desk - to cafés, beaches, even around the world in travel bags," the team recalls. This inspired a simple but powerful question: "What if Eilik could come with you everywhere, a little easier?"

The answer is Eiliko-a pocket-sized AI charm designed for true portability. Clipping seamlessly onto bags, backpacks, or keychains, it delivers the authentic companionship users love. Energize Lab listened to fans who wanted Eilik to chat, equipping Eiliko with advanced AI conversation capabilities-completely subscription-free for life.

Kickstarter campaign now live

Early backers can save up to 41% off retail pricing through Kickstarter limited-time offers include exclusive bundles like the Lover Set with Mystery SpinKit and the Deluxe Bundle with the full series collection. Eiliko is designed by Energize Lab, a team pioneering emotional connections through robotics. With multiple successful crowdfunding campaigns behind them, they specialize in creating AI companions that blend cutting-edge technology with an emotionally intelligent design.

Visit our Kickstarter page to learn more and secure your early access:

About Energize Lab :

Energize Lab is the seasoned robotics team behind the beloved Eilik - a crowdfunded hit with over 300K+ users worldwide, amassed 300M+ views across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. On May 18, 2023, something remarkable happened - Eilik became the first companion robot to reach space when PASCAL Lab students included a version (designated "E.L.I.A.S") in their experimental spacecraft launch.

The award-winning team has since launched successful follow-ups, including Eilik DQ and Panxer, combining patented robotics with emotional design to redefine human-robot connections.

"The response has been phenomenal," says Shaw Yeung of Energize Lab. "With over 3,000 supporters now backing Eiliko, we're seeing overwhelming validation of our vision - the world is embracing technology that connects on a human level."

