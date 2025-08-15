Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective Cell Phone Accessory (TLS-841)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new cell phone accessory that would absorb impact and ensure the phone is not harmed if inadvertently fumbled and dropped," said an inventor, from Pensacola, Fla., "so I invented THE CELL PHONE BUDDY. My design would offer a higher level of protection and peace of mind."

The patent-pending invention provides a new accessory for cell phones. In doing so, it offers added protection if dropped. As a result, it helps prevent damage. It also offers an appealing appearance. The invention features a durable and attractive design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of cell phones.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TLS-841, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

