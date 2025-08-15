Marisa Brahney Discusses Mom-Approved Back-To-School Survival Tips With Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationwide media tour conducted in conjunction with D S Simon Media discussing back to school strategies every parent needs to know.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back-to-school season is in full swing, bringing with it the annual focus on tech essentials, budget-conscious shopping, and snacks that keep kids fueled and focused.

Lifestyle expert Marisa Brahney recently shared her top strategies for a smooth transition into the school year during a nationwide media tour. Here's a look at her must-know tips.

Staying connected this school year

Back-to-school prep can feel like a full-time job. Want a quick hack? Sort your tech early so it's one less thing to stress about.

This year, T-Mobile is making it easy with unbeatable deals - like the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 FREE when you add a line and trade in on most plans - plus free tablets, watches, and more.

If you're switching, T-Mobile's Easy Upgrade program gives you a free phone and pays off your old one - no trade-in needed.

Plus, their new plans come with a 5-year price guarantee.

With Magenta Status, you'll get access to perks like free Apple TV+, Hulu, Netflix, DashPass by DoorDash, and satellite connectivity with T-Satellite.

And T-Mobile is also helping students stay connected through Project 10Million, offering free internet and hotspots to eligible K–12 families. Learn more at T-Mobile.com/Project10Million .

Boosting confidence on campus with self-care

A fresh mindset starts with feeling your best- and Olay Super Serum Body Wash helps you do just that.

It's infused with a concentrated serum of 5+ skincare ingredients and uses advanced skin-delivery technology to transform skin- whether it's normal, extra dry, or rough and bumpy.

You'll see five visible benefits: it hydrates, firms, smooths, brightens, and evens skin tone. In just 14 days, skin goes from dry and dull to radiant and glowing-just in time to hit campus with confidence. For busy college students, it's the easiest way to feel fresh, clean, and ready to make your mark.

Health and wellness support for back to school

More moms are thinking beyond the basics this back-to-school season. According to consumer research from SmartyPants Vitamins , many parents now view supporting their kid's brain health just as important as supporting their immune health.

That's why parents love SmartyPants Kids Multi & Omegas . It includes a focused blend of six research-backed nutrients, including Iodine, Riboflavin, Biotin, and Vitamins B6, B12, and C, to help support children's brain health.*† Plus, overall, it contains 16 daily nutrients designed to help fill common gaps and to support kids' growing bodies.

With unique ingredients like Omega-3s, Methylfolate, and Methylcobalamin, SmartyPants goes beyond the basics, offering a high-quality product including nutrients that are backed by science and easiest for the body to recognize and absorb.

They are also Certified Free-From the 9 major allergens and a Clean Label Project® Purity Award winner.

And the best part? Kids actually love the taste, making it one of the simplest, most stress-free ways to help support their wellness and brain health all school year long.

Snack smarter for back to school season and beyond

Getting kids out the door in the morning can feel like a mini adventure all on its own. Between lost shoes, forgotten permission slips, and getting lunches packed, parents are always looking for snacks that are quick, reliable, and something their kids will actually eat!

That's why they love Zbar energy snack bar . This back-to-school season, Zbar is teaming up with Moana to help parents get their little explorers ready to bravely take on all the unknowns and adventures of the new school year.

Designed to provide parents with fuel their kids will love, Zbar energy snack bars are non-GMO and USDA Organic certified, with 11 to 13 grams of whole grains per bar.

And the kids love the flavors- especially the Iced Oatmeal Cookie, Chocolate Chip, and Chocolate Brownie flavors.

There's even a new limited-edition flavor, Chocolate Chip Banana Bread Zbar, available exclusively at Walmart.

And here's something fun- families can enter the Zbar back-to-school sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to explore a Hawaiian island and give their child the chance to chart their own adventure!

Managing costs for back to school shopping doesn't have to be a burden

Parents know how important it is to stick to a budget while still checking off all those must-haves.

That's where Affirm comes in. It lets you pay over time, responsibly, with no late or hidden fees. Whether you're stocking up on school supplies, dorm gear, or those pricey athletic shoes, Affirm gives you the flexibility to pay in a way that works for your family.

You can shop with Affirm at top retailers like Amazon, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Newegg, and more.

Download the Affirm app or select Affirm at checkout; enter a few pieces of information to confirm eligibility and shop almost anywhere. It's a great way to stay on top of spending- and keep everyone happy, from grade school to college!

